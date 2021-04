Staal provided an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Stars.

Staal set up Luke Glendening's first-period tally to give the Red Wings a 2-0 lead. The 33-year-old Staal has only 10 points through 49 outings this year, but he's added 50 shots on net, 51 hits, 43 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-2 rating. The veteran blueliner will get plenty of ice time in a top-four role, but he's not likely to generate steady offense.