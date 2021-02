Staal scored a goal on his lone shot and provided three blocks Thursday in a 3-2 loss to Nashville.

Staal squared the game at 2-2 with just 27 seconds left in the second period, beating Pekka Rinne with a long shot on a harmless-looking zone entry. It was the second goal in the last three games for the 34-year-old but don't go looking here for fantasy value.