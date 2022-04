Staal entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and will not play in Toronto on Tuesday.

Given the mandatory five-day minimum COVID-19 waiting period, Staal will effectively be shut down until next season, as he won't be able to participate in Detroit's finale Friday in New Jersey. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native will finish his age-34 campaign having recorded 16 points, 76 shots, 94 hits and 75 blocks in 71 games.