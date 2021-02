Staal scored a goal on two shots, doled out five hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Staal struck 2:58 into the second period to open the scoring Sunday. That's his first goal and third point in 13 games for the Red Wings. The 33-year-old blueliner has added 14 shots, 17 hits and a minus-5 rating this season. He hasn't reached the 20-point mark since 2014-15, so there's little reason to expect a surge of offense for Staal.