The Red Wings acquired Staal and a 2021 second-round pick from the Rangers for future considerations.

This move will free up $5.7 million in salary cap space for the Rangers heading into the 2020-21 season -- the final year of Staal's contract. Staal averaged just 17:32 of ice time over 52 games with the Rangers last season and recorded 11 points. The 33-year-old will be a steady veteran presence on the rebuilding Red Wings.