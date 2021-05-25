Staal, who is a pending unrestricted free agent, said he is open to returning to the Red Wings next season, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Staal wore the leadership hat well and the veteran defenseman said he enjoyed playing his first full campaign with the Red Wings, but fantasy managers probably had little use for him. He produced three goals, seven assists and a minus-5 rating through 56 games, and given that it's been several years since Staal has been utilized on the power play, it's safe to once again pass over him in drafts next year.