Staal finished his first campaign with Detroit, having produced three goals, seven assists and a minus-5 rating through 56 games.

The stay-at-home defenseman was a natural fit in Detroit; he'd spent his first 13 years with the Rangers but Staal was his typical, well-rounded self in the new environment. A fixture in the top four, Staal also managed 45 blocked shots and 58 hits for the Original Six club. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer after banking $5.7 million annually on a six-year deal from the Blueshirts.