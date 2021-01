Staal notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Staal's helper on Dylan Larkin's third-period goal was the former's first point as a Red Wing. The 33-year-old Staal is more appreciated for his intangibles than his production at this stage of his career. The veteran rearguard has just six hits, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through five outings.