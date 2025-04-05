Kasper scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Kasper gave the Red Wings a 2-0 lead just 26 seconds after Ben Chiarot opened the scoring midway through the first period. This was Kasper's sixth goal in his last 11 games, a span in which he's added two assists, 21 shots, 27 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating. He started the year as a winger, but he's been centering the second line since Andrew Copp (pectoral) was ruled out for the season. Kasper is at 16 goals, 31 points, 122 shots, 143 hits, 46 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 70 outings overall.