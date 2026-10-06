Kasper (upper body) has been given a week-to-week timetable for return.

Head coach Todd McLellan confirmed that Kasper will miss at least a week after being placed on injured reserve. The 22-year-old center played in Detroit's Opening Night matchup against the Rangers, but wasn't able to suit up against Winnipeg on Sunday. He's coming off a sophomore slump offensively, where he posted nine goals and 19 points across 81 regular-season games in 2025-26. However, Kasper does a lot of work without the puck for the Red Wings, who will hope to have him back on the earlier side of his week-to-week timeline for return. In his absence, Nate Danielson will likely be a regular contributor up the center of the ice.