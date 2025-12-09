Kasper logged an assist and two PIM in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Kasper's first helper of the season ended his 18-game point drought. The 21-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in just three of 30 games so far, earning three goals and a helper, as well as 44 shots on net, 72 hits, 25 PIM and a minus-12 rating. He's slipped into a bottom-six role with minimal power-play time over the last few weeks, and he'll need to show significantly better consistency on offense to regain some ice time. Kasper showed his talent with a 19-goal, 37-point effort in 77 outings last year, but he's been hit hard by the sophomore slump.