Kasper scored a goal Saturday in a 2-0 win over the Lightning.
It was his first NHL game-winning goal. Kaspar is strong on the puck and works hard, and he's put up eight points, including five goals, in his last nine games (15 shots). He's always projected more like a top-nine guy than a top-line winger where he's playing right now. Kaspar may help you while he's surging.
