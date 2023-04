Kasper (lower body) probably won't play again in 2022-23.

Kasper was injured while playing in his NHL debut Sunday. While the 18-year-old isn't likely to get any more work with the Red Wings before the end of the campaign, he'll probably get a long look during training camp. Kasper, who was taken with the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, had eight goals, 23 points and 72 PIM in 52 games with the SHL's Rogle BK this season.