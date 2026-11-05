Head coach Todd McLellan said Thursday that he expects Kasper (upper body) to return at some point during the Red Wings' upcoming four-game road trip, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Kasper has been on injured reserve due to his upper-body injury since early October, but he resumed skating in a non-contact jersey last week. While he'll remain sidelined for Thursday's game against the Golden Knights, he'll likely be able to return at some point during the Red Wings' road trip that begins Saturday in Colorado and concludes Nov. 14 in Tampa Bay.