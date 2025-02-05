Kasper notched an assist and five hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kraken.

Kasper had gone two games without a point to open February, but it didn't cost him a top-line gig. He got back on the scoresheet with the secondary helper on Lucas Raymond's opening tally. Kasper has 13 points over his last 14 outings and is up to nine goals, 11 assists, 78 shots on net, 86 hits and a minus-5 rating through 49 appearances this season. He's looked good with Raymond and Dylan Larkin, and Kasper adds a physical component to the line, which helps his fantasy value have a high floor.