Kasper scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged six hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Kasper's offense has improved recently with two goals and four assists over his last five games. That has helped him get back into a top-six role, though the first-line left wing spot he's currently in has been a revolving door for the Red Wings this season. Kasper is up to five goals, 12 points, 80 shots on net, 120 hits, 31 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 52 appearances. He's been hit hard by the sophomore slump, but if he can sustain his recent success, he'll be a good waiver-wire pickup.