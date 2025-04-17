Kasper scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Kasper has three goals and an assist during his active three-game point streak. The 21-year-old center is up to 19 goals, 36 points, 139 shots on net, 153 hits and 48 blocked shots over 76 outings this season. It's a positive first full campaign for Kasper, who should continue to be in contention for top-six minutes for years to come.