Kasper was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Kasper's demotion during the 4 Nations Face-Off is likely just a cap-saving maneuver by the Red Wings. He should be back in a top-six role for the Feb. 22 contest against the Wild.
More News
-
Red Wings' Marco Kasper: Manages helper in shootout win•
-
Red Wings' Marco Kasper: Three points against Kings•
-
Red Wings' Marco Kasper: First NHL game-winning goal•
-
Red Wings' Marco Kasper: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Red Wings' Marco Kasper: Pair of points in Thursday's win•
-
Red Wings' Marco Kasper: Two more points Sunday•