Kasper scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Kasper got a low tip through traffic on a Simon Edvinsson shot to put the Red Wings on the board at 12:01 of the third period. The 20-year-old Kasper has three goals and four assists over his last six contests as he continues to thrive on the top line at even strength. The rookie is up to six goals, 14 points, 62 shots on net, 71 hits and a minus-9 rating through 41 appearances this season.