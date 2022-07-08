Kasper was selected eighth overall by the Red Wings at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Kasper is a classic north-south power forward with incredible compete. He skates well, pursues the puck aggressively and has NHL-quality skills. He's also not afraid to mix it up against pros twice his age or go straight to the dirty areas to try to score. Kasper needs more development time, but will be a solid two-way, middle-six NHLer on a competitive team. Maybe more, if his current career arc continues to climb.