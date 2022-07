Kasper signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Red Wings on Wednesday.

The Red Wings selected Kasper with the eighth overall pick in this year's Entry Draft. The 18-year-old Austrian drew into 46 games with the SHL's Rogle BK in 2021-22, picking up seven goals and 11 points over that span. Kasper's expected to remain with Rogle BK for the 2022-23 campaign.