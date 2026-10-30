Head coach Todd McLellan said Friday that Kasper (upper body) is still 10 days to two weeks away from returning to game action, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Kasper skated in a non-contact jersey during Friday's practice session, but he isn't expected to return to game action for over a week as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old has been on injured reserve since Oct. 6 and has been considered week-to-week since then, but it appears as though he'll be in the mix to return around mid-November.