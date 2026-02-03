Kasper scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 2-0 win over the Avalanche.

Kasper's goal 33 seconds into the game guaranteed the Red Wings would be more productive than they were in a 5-0 loss to Colorado on Saturday. In the end, Kasper's goal was all Detroit needed in the win. He had gone three games without a point, but the slump hasn't cost him a top-line spot, giving him a chance to continue working on a second-half surge. He's at six goals, 13 points, 88 shots on net, 127 hits, 35 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 56 appearances.