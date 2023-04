Kasper sustained a lower-body injury in his NHL debut against Toronto on Sunday and is considered day-to-day, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Kasper registered one shot and three hits in 14:59 of ice time versus the Leafs. In Sweden this season, the 18-year-old winger managed eight goals and 15 helpers in 52 contests before adding another three points in nine postseason contests. If he is fit enough to play against Montreal on Tuesday, the winger should maintain his top-six role.