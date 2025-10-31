Kasper scored two goals on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Kasper's first goal came on the power play, and he added an even-strength tally to stretch the Red Wings' lead to 3-1 at 14:45 of the third period. The 21-year-old has had a slow start in 2025-26, but he's still in a second-line role and holding onto a power-play role. He's scored three goals, fired 17 shots on net, doled out 31 hits and posted a minus-3 rating through 11 appearances. Kasper's not a must-have in fantasy, but he'll be worth picking up if Thursday's effort leads to a long stretch of productivity.