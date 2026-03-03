Kasper pocketed two assists, one shorthanded, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

The 21-year-old center helped set up an Emmitt Finnie tally early in the first period, as well as Albert Johansson's game-winner late in the second. Kasper is longer skating in a top-six role, but he's still finding ways to be productive. Over the last 13 games, he's managed three goals and nine points.