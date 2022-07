Pysyk signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with Detroit on Thursday.

Pysyk has never reached the 20-point threshold in his 10-year NHL career, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him suddenly producing offensively with his new club. The blueliner also doesn't dish out a lot of hits, he logged 41 last season. As such, Pysyk figures to offer no more than low-end fantasy value next season.