Frk will join his fellow countrymen and Red Wings prospects Filip Hronek and Libor Sula as representatives for the Czech team at the World Championship from May 4-20, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Wings reportedly have seven players in their system -- including AHL Grand Rapids, which is now eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs -- committed to the international competition. If this past season is any indication, Frk will be able to showcase his heavy point shot and playmaking acumen. He finished with 11 goals, 14 assists, and nine power-play points through 68 games as a rookie for Detroit.