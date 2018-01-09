Red Wings' Martin Frk: Calming words expected after scary incident
Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said he will speak with Frk to ensure that he's not "too rattled" by his slap shot that hit Tampa Bay defenseman Dan Girardi on the back of the head in Sunday's game, MLive.com reports.
Girardi was drilled by a Frk slap shot for what was easily one of the scariest moments all season. While the blueliner fortunately dodged a potentially serious injury, the Red Wings want to make sure that Frk's game doesn't change after the traumatic incident, with Blashill noting that "he's a big-time shooter, he's got to be a shooter. So we'll talk to him." The Czech winger has produced eight goals and seven assists against a minus-10 rating through 33 games this season.
