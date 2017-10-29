Red Wings' Martin Frk: Cold as ice
Frk has now gone eight consecutive games without recording a point.
The Czech winger finds himself in a unique role, as he's a fourth-liner who still gets consistent run with the secondary power-play corps. Frk, a rookie, had dropped jaws by scoring three goals in his first four games, but that obviously wasn't going to be a sustainable rate of production. Once fiery two-way prospect Tyler Bertuzzi (wrist) gets healthy, it wouldn't be surprising to see him replace Frk on Detroit's roster.
