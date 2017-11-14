Frk could miss a week with a lower-body injury, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

A low-end scoring winger who packs a booming shot, Frk was limited to 7:18 of ice time in Saturday's shootout loss to the Blue Jackets, with that level of rink run being close to a season low. As far as replacement options, coach Jeff Blashill could give more playing time to David Booth or the physical Luke Witkowski, who's capable of playing on the back end or winger spot.