Red Wings' Martin Frk: Demoted to AHL
Frk was sent down to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
Frk had an odd 2018-19 campaign, battling several injuries and bouncing between the NHL and AHL levels. He'll get extra work in with the minor-league squad where he's scored 13 points in 10 games this season.
