Red Wings' Martin Frk: Detroit's top scorer
Frk delivered his third goal of the season in Thursday's 4-2 road win over the Coyotes.
The Czech winger currently leads the team in scoring. Sure, it's early, but it's worth noting that he might not have broken camp with the parent club had it not been for a wrist injury to Tyler Bertuzzi. For the time being, it's worth checking daily fantasy sites to see whether Frk's price is low by virtue of being a rookie; if so, he could be a real bargain based on how he's performed in the early going.
