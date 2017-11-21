Frk (groin) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Considering Frk has yet to return to the ice in any capacity so far, he should probably be considered doubtful for Wednesday's matchup with the Oilers. Luke Glendening could continue to see an expanded role should Frk continue to sit.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories