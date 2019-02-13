Red Wings' Martin Frk: Dropped once again by Wings
Frk was waived by the Red Wings on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Frk was waived by the Wings on a prior contract, and the team lost the hard-shot winger to the Hurricanes in 2016. He was reacquired through that same transactional process and even signed a one-year extension with Detroit last June, but Frk simply hasn't been able to avoid the press box long enough to warrant fantasy attention. If he passes through waivers unclaimed, expect the Czech skater to refine his game with AHL Grand Rapids.
