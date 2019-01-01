Frk was only on the ice for 3:55 in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Frk's best tool is his howitzer of a shot, but he won't be on the map in fantasy leagues if he's not given the chance to unload those patented blasts from the power-play point. In fact, the Czech has had trouble avoiding the press box, let alone worrying about where his next shot will come from.