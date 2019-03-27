Frk was called up from AHL Grand Rapids under emergency conditions Wednesday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

The Red Wings have promoted Frk since the team isn't entirely confident that both Luke Glendening and Anthony Mantha will return from their undisclosed issues to face the Sabres on Thursday. It's entirely possible that Frk will experience another brief stay with the parent club without drawing into an actual contest, so fantasy owners should look elsewhere for help at forward down the stretch.