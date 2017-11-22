Frk (groin) is likely to be sidelined for at least a week, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Prior to getting hurt, Frk was firing on all cylinders with three goals and one assist in his last four outings. As with many Red Wings players, the 24-year-old went through AHL Grand Rapids, including a 2016-17 campaign in which he tallied 50 points in 65 games. David Booth will likely crack the lineup in Frk's absence.