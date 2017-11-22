Red Wings' Martin Frk: Expected to miss week
Frk (groin) is likely to be sidelined for at least a week, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
Prior to getting hurt, Frk was firing on all cylinders with three goals and one assist in his last four outings. As with many Red Wings players, the 24-year-old went through AHL Grand Rapids, including a 2016-17 campaign in which he tallied 50 points in 65 games. David Booth will likely crack the lineup in Frk's absence.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...