Frk found twine in Tuesday night's 6-3 road win over the Islanders.

The Czech winger anticipated a laser pass from defenseman Jonathan Ericsson for his seventh goal of the season. Frk's holding his own as a rookie, adding seven scores to complement five assists and just as many power-play points through 25 games. As a result, he's a nice streaming option in daily fantasy settings.

