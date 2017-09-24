Frk deposited two points (one goal, one assist) with the man advantage to complement another even-strength tally in Saturday's 5-1 preseason home win over the Bruins.

Frk doesn't need vowels to his name -- he needs points, and this performance was a notable one since the Red Wings learned earlier in the day that Tyler Bertuzzi (wrist) will miss 3-to-4 weeks of action due to tendon inflammation. Considering Bertuzzi had been a virtual lock to make the Opening Night roster only for his injury to foil that opportunity, the competition for the job could come down to Russian phenom Evgeny Svechnikov and Frk, who amassed 50 points in 65 games with AHL Grand Rapids and nearly secured a point per game in the playoffs en route to the 2017 Calder Cup.