Play

Frk delivered a goal and an an assist in Thursday's 4-2 home win over the Wild.

The 24-year-old Czech was efficient offensively over 10:38 of ice time, with those points his first at the NHL level. He'll need to take more shifts before we can recommend picking him up in fantasy, but this was nonetheless a highly encouraging start for Frk.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories