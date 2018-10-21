Red Wings' Martin Frk: Hanging out in press box too often
Frk was a healthy scratch for Saturday's 4-3 overtime road win over the Panthers.
Frk has only appeared in one of a possible eight games this season. The Czech winger with a booming shot actually had five hits and a blocked shot in his season debut opposing the Canadiens on Monday, but he failed to dish for a score and looked apprehensive in the attacking zone. Frk is in danger of being waived, which is what it would take for him to be assigned to AHL Grand Rapids -- assuming he'd pass through unclaimed, of course.
