Frk had an assist on his team's one regulation goal in a 2-1 win over Ottawa on Wednesday.

The young Czech has had spurts of useful play as well as droughts, and the assist broke one of the droughts, as he hadn't scored in Detroit's previous four games. Outside of one sole assist on Dec. 5 against Winnipeg, his points have tended to come in clusters of three to five games, which could make him a sneaky daily play in his two upcoming games this weekend.