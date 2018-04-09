Red Wings' Martin Frk: Impressive rookie season
Frk's rookie campaign amounted to 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) through 68 games. He also factored into nine man-advantage scoring plays.
The talented winger with a howitzer of a shot had a very nice debut season for the Wings, especially when you consider he put up that many points over a mere 10:17 of average ice time. He also posted a minus-14 rating for the campaign, but that's more of a byproduct of the team's overall struggles (minus-38 goal differential) and Frk figures to improve defensively with more experience. The pending restricted free agent has given his agent a decent amount of leverage for contract negotiations this summer.
