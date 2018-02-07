Frk scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Boston.

The tally snapped a 17-game goal drought, and this was also Frk's first multi-point showing since Nov. 5. The 24-year-old Czech has posted a respectable nine goals, 10 assists and eight power-play points through 44 games this season. However, he's currently being utilized primarily as a shooting specialist with the man advantage, which caps his upside in most fantasy settings.