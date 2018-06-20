Red Wings' Martin Frk: Looks destined for free agency
Frk isn't expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Red Wings, which would make him an unrestricted free agent July 1, MLive.com reports.
The deadline for the Red Wings to offer a one-year, $715,000 offer to retain their right to match any contract Frik is offered is Monday. Red Wings general manager Ken Holland said the club hasn't made a decision yet. Frk compiled 11 goals, 25 points -- nine on the power play -- and 77 hits while averaging just 10:17 of ice time through 68 games. The timing of this report is intruiging as well, as the Red Wings may be signaling to other teams that they'll hear trade offers for Frk at the 2018 NHL Draft that starts Friday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Added to Czech team for Worlds•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Impressive rookie season•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Slick pass leads to man-advantage goal•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Spectator on Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: In on both goals in loss•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Sets up goal in shutout victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...