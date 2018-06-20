Frk isn't expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Red Wings, which would make him an unrestricted free agent July 1, MLive.com reports.

The deadline for the Red Wings to offer a one-year, $715,000 offer to retain their right to match any contract Frik is offered is Monday. Red Wings general manager Ken Holland said the club hasn't made a decision yet. Frk compiled 11 goals, 25 points -- nine on the power play -- and 77 hits while averaging just 10:17 of ice time through 68 games. The timing of this report is intruiging as well, as the Red Wings may be signaling to other teams that they'll hear trade offers for Frk at the 2018 NHL Draft that starts Friday.