Red Wings' Martin Frk: Multi-point effort in win over Oilers
Frk scored his fourth goal of the season and added an assist in Sunday's win over the Oilers.
Frk only skated 11:11 in the victory, but he made the most of it, boosting his point total to seven on the season. The Czech sniper is in a unique situation, as he plays on the fourth line, but only sees second-unit power-play time. Frk has shown he can be a quality sniper, so look for him to continue finding the back of the net at a decent rate. He's putting up impressive totals given his ice time, so if he gets better linemates, Frk could really be one to monitor.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...