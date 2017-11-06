Frk scored his fourth goal of the season and added an assist in Sunday's win over the Oilers.

Frk only skated 11:11 in the victory, but he made the most of it, boosting his point total to seven on the season. The Czech sniper is in a unique situation, as he plays on the fourth line, but only sees second-unit power-play time. Frk has shown he can be a quality sniper, so look for him to continue finding the back of the net at a decent rate. He's putting up impressive totals given his ice time, so if he gets better linemates, Frk could really be one to monitor.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories