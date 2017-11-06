Frk scored his fourth goal of the season and added an assist in Sunday's win over the Oilers.

Frk only skated 11:11 in the victory, but he made the most of it, boosting his point total to seven on the season. The Czech sniper is in a unique situation, as he plays on the fourth line, but only sees second-unit power-play time. Frk has shown he can be a quality sniper, so look for him to continue finding the back of the net at a decent rate. He's putting up impressive totals given his ice time, so if he gets better linemates, Frk could really be one to monitor.