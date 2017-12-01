Frk (groin) is expected to play in Saturday's road game against the Canadiens.

The Habs handed the Wings a 6-3 loss at home Thursday night, so there's a sense of urgency to get the rookie sniper back into the lineup for the grudge match. Frk's been a pleasant surprise with six goals, three helpers and five power-play points through 18 games this season. However, as a skater only averaging 11:21 of ice time, he needs to be incredibly efficient on a game-to-game basis to turn heads in the fantasy realm.