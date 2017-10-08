Frk scored his second goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 shootout road win over the Senators.

Consider perusing your waiver wire to see if Frk is available. The Czech skater produced back-to-back, 27-goal campaigns with AHL Grand Rapids before claiming a roster spot out of training camp with the parent club this season. Had Tyler Bertuzzi not sustained a wrist injury, he probably would've given Frk a run for his money in camp, but the latter rookie is more than holding his own in the early going.