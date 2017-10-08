Red Wings' Martin Frk: Pots second goal
Frk scored his second goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 shootout road win over the Senators.
Consider perusing your waiver wire to see if Frk is available. The Czech skater produced back-to-back, 27-goal campaigns with AHL Grand Rapids before claiming a roster spot out of training camp with the parent club this season. Had Tyler Bertuzzi not sustained a wrist injury, he probably would've given Frk a run for his money in camp, but the latter rookie is more than holding his own in the early going.
More News
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Grabs first points as NHLer•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Wins roster spot with Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Gives Bruins fits with three-point night•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Re-ups with Wings•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Garners qualifying offer from Wings•
-
Red Wings' Martin Frk: Clutch goal leads to Calder Cup•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...